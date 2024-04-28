Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $380,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.2% in the third quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $510.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,026,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,844,797. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

