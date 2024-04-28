Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Grows Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $3,208,286.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $151.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

