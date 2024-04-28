Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Insulet were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 636,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,432. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.63.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PODD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

