Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $487,000 Stock Position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66,500.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

JQUA traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $50.76. 371,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,255. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $53.03. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

