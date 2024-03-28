iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.31

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.31 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 49197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $317,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 110,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 31.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

