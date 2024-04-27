Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,866,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,244,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,199,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,882,000 after purchasing an additional 134,815 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after purchasing an additional 254,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,654,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $176.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $183.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

