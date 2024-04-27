Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 34,148 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,148 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $6,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 229,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $74.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $76.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

