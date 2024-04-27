iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF comprises 2.6% of Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $41,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after buying an additional 615,485 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,744,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,313,000 after buying an additional 283,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after buying an additional 170,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $190.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 1.22. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.79 and a 1-year high of $197.90.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

