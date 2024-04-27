Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after purchasing an additional 251,516 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 6.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,966,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,957,000 after purchasing an additional 515,481 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,510,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,964,000 after purchasing an additional 306,663 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 56,642 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,557,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,372,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $462.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $431.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $357.85 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.10.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,630 shares of company stock worth $168,746,490. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

