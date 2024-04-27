Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,418 shares during the quarter. Reinsurance Group of America makes up approximately 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.19% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA opened at $188.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.46 and its 200-day moving average is $169.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $133.13 and a one year high of $196.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $198.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.38.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,239. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

