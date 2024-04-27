Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Purchased by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $73.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $99.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Maxim Group increased their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Dean Desantis sold 100,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $9,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 219,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,993,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 652,319 shares of company stock worth $43,575,475. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

See Also

