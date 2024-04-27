Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.8 %

RSG opened at $191.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.36 and a 200 day moving average of $170.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.33 and a 12 month high of $193.82. The company has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.