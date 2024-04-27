iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDP opened at $25.07 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

