Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Standex International comprises 1.0% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Standex International were worth $20,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 152,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,690,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 267.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Standex International by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Standex International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SXI. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Standex International from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Standex International Stock Up 0.6 %

SXI opened at $172.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 18.80%. Standex International’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,980,448. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.