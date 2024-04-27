Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,469 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1,205.8% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 40.8% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 495,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,999,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.45 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.06%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

