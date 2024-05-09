Segantii Capital Management Ltd Buys 238,000 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 476.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 288,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1,734.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,066,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,383 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 30.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,820,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NYSE KOS traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,814,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,412,500. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

