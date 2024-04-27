Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $989,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 18,805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,143 shares of company stock valued at $62,580,844 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.59.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $157.40 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.70, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

