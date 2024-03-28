Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,502 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,319,000 after buying an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $198.66. 30,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,949. The company has a market capitalization of $923.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.12 and a 52-week high of $199.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.87.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.