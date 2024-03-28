Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 755 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $1.75 on Thursday, hitting $159.60. The stock had a trading volume of 402,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,002. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.37 and its 200 day moving average is $144.17. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.