Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 877 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 94,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 484,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,666. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.