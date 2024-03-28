Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,948,000 after acquiring an additional 135,766 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,376,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.75. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

