Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,002 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 119,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,498. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.