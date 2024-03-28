Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.3% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $250.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.35. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

