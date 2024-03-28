Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Netflix from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.18.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $9.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $603.87. 1,883,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $579.15 and its 200-day moving average is $486.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $315.62 and a twelve month high of $634.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

