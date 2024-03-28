SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.5% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.21. 610,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.52.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

