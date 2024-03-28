West Oak Capital LLC Sells 993 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

West Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of West Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.14. The stock had a trading volume of 464,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,801. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.07 and a 1-year high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.32.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

