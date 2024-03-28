Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Short Interest Update

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 29th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Escalon Medical Price Performance

Shares of Escalon Medical stock remained flat at $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Escalon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.24.

Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter. Escalon Medical had a return on equity of 39.40% and a net margin of 3.85%.

Escalon Medical Company Profile

Escalon Medical Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and Pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

