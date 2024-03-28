Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.56) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s current price.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 8.8 %

AXL stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 22.80 ($0.29). The company had a trading volume of 3,266,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.51. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

