Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 44 ($0.56) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.98% from the stock’s current price.
Arrow Exploration Trading Down 8.8 %
AXL stock traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 22.80 ($0.29). The company had a trading volume of 3,266,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 19.51. Arrow Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 16 ($0.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The stock has a market cap of £65.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 745.33 and a beta of 1.41.
Arrow Exploration Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Arrow Exploration
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.