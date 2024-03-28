REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.50

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $53.50 and last traded at $51.23, with a volume of 68579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.92.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $980.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of REX American Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

