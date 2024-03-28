Mereo BioPharma Group’s (MREO) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.28% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 13.7 %
Institutional Trading of Mereo BioPharma Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.
