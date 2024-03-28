Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSLA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.63.

TSLA opened at $179.83 on Thursday. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $572.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

