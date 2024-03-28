Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $287.12. The stock had a trading volume of 46,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.12. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.65 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

