NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 43.0% from the February 29th total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 491,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NLS Pharmaceutics Price Performance

NLSP stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. 164,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,683. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.53. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

Get NLS Pharmaceutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,911 shares in the last quarter.

NLS Pharmaceutics Company Profile

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NLS Pharmaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.