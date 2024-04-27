First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a growth of 66.9% from the March 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVY. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 419,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 91,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 494,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,224,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

