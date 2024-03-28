First Pacific Financial Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

First Pacific Financial lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $109.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $84.30 and a twelve month high of $109.43. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

