First National Corp MA ADV Buys 12,569 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.25. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $31.60.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

