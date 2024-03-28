First National Corp MA ADV Has $8.76 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $204.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $204.88.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

