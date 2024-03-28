iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Bought by Noble Family Wealth LLC

Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.