ACT Wealth Management LLC Invests $653,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

ACT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $731,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 17,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.68 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $105.99.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

