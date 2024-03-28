1,600 Shares in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Purchased by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,421,649,000 after buying an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,575,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,011,000 after purchasing an additional 378,513 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,619,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $131.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.43%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

