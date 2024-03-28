Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in March

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCY opened at $9.60 on Thursday. Taisei has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $8.70.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

