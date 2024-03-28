Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.27% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDB stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.29.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.