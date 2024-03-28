Planned Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 434 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,628. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

PXD opened at $260.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $193.40 and a 12 month high of $260.42. The company has a market cap of $60.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PXD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

