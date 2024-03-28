Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Expands By 287.0%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.