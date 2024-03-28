Short Interest in Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Expands By 287.0%

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 287.0% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Shares of Ferrexpo stock opened at $0.56 on Thursday. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95.
Ferrexpo Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ferrexpo
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.