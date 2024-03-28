Short Interest in Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Rises By 300.0%

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Halfords Group Stock Performance

HLFDY opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. Halfords Group has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Halfords Group Company Profile

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online.

