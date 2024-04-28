Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $49.65 on Friday, reaching $1,344.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,994. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,306.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1,135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $601.29 and a 1-year high of $1,438.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.83 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total value of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total transaction of $12,715,270.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45 shares in the company, valued at $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

