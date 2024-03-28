Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman Sells 500,000 Shares

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 500,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 32.30, for a total value of 16,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 22,942,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at 57.75 on Thursday. Reddit, Inc. has a 12 month low of 45.05 and a 12 month high of 74.90.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on Reddit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

