SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
