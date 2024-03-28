SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. United Bank increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,857,000 after buying an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.96. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $130.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.