High Note Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 19,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 48,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,660,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VO stock opened at $249.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.35. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

