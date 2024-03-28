Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) CAO Sells 4,431 Shares of Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CAO William Robert Carey sold 4,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $123,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,906.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, March 18th, William Robert Carey sold 416 shares of Couchbase stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $11,315.20.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $26.12 on Thursday. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Couchbase in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BASE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Couchbase from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

